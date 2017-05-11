× AJ Foyt Racing unveils Veach’s car

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – AJ Foyt Racing unveiled Zach Veach’s car for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 Wednesday at the team’s race shop in Speedway.

The car’s number will be 40 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of AJ Foyt’s fourth Indy 500 victory in 1977 and be sponsored by the Indy Women in Tech Championship, an LPGA event at the Brickyard Crossing golf course in September.

“This is the greatest race in the world,” Veach told Indy Sports Central. “To be able to do it after I’ve dreamed about it for so long is something that’s very special. To be a young American with an American name like Foyt, I couldn’t have wrote a better story.”

Veach will attempt to make his first 500 in just his second IndyCar start overall. He finished 19th last month at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama filling in for the injured JR Hildebrand.

“I hope he winds up rookie of the year,” said Foyt. “I think he has the talent to do it. We just have to make sure he has the right piece of equipment to do it in and we’re working hard, so I think he’ll do a good job.”

Veach is 22-years-old just like Sage Karam, who made his way to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

Karam will drive the No. 24 car for Dreyer and Reinbold Racing. He’ll attempt to qualify for his fourth Indy 500. He has one top ten result and a pair of 32nd place finishes.

“I’ve learned so much,” Karam said. “I’ve learned don’t crash in the first turn. I’ve learned don’t crash at halfway. I learned make it 200 laps. Know who you’re racing with and I’ve learned it’s just another race, but it’s on a big scale. I’m having fun with it. I’m confident this year. I think I’m coming in with the most confidence I’ve ever had.”