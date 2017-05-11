× Andretti, Shank unveil Harvey’s Indy 500 car

The team of Michael Andretti and Michael Shank debuted the Number 50 Honda on Thursday which will be driven in the 101st running of the Indy 500 by rookie Jack Harvey. The deal between Andretti and Shank is one that they say came together in less than an hour.

“It’s been seamless,” Andretti said. “It’s been fun working together. What’s cool is he’s a racer, he gets it and we’ve been able to be on the same page.”

Racing in the Indy 500 has been a lifelong dream for both Harvey and Shank, but doing so alongside Andretti Autosport is something they never cold have anticipated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of since I was nine years old,” Harvey said. “I haven’t quite got the words apart from excited is an understatement. This is me living my dream.”

“Whatever you ever dreamed of, this is getting to happen to me, this is it” Shank said. “What you’re seeing right here is it. It’s the top of the food chain.”

The partnership between Michael Shank Racing and Andretti Autosport is part of Shank’s future ambitions to be a full-time owner in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

For Andretti, Harvey’s car will be the sixth entry for Andretti in the 500.

“We’re excited about it,” Andreddi said. “I think we have six really strong bullets in the gun and there’s always strength in numbers.

Last year, Team Andretti claimed victory at the 500 with rookie Alexander Rossi.