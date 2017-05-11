Chick-fil-A offering free frosted drinks next Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central Indiana Chick-fil-A locations are offering free snacks in preparation for summer.

Next Tuesday afternoon, May 16, from 2-5 p.m., they will be giving away the choice of a small frosted lemonade, frosted strawberry lemonade or frosted coffee.

According to the flyer, the offer will be valid for one per customer in-store and one per vehicle in the drive-thru.

There are three area locations not participating in the promotion.

  • Greenwood Mall – 1251 US 31
  • Lafayette – 3836 South St.
  • Bloomington – 3020 E 3rd St.