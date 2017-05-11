× Head-on crash in Wayne County sends 2 children, 2 adults to hospital

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – Two children and two adults were hospitalized Thursday following a head-on crash in Wayne County.

First responders were called to the crash on SR 227 north of Roell Rd. at approximately 1 p.m. There, they found a Hyundai SUV driven by Anthony J Zircher, 45, and a Toyota car driven by Britney Lee Byrley, 24. Byrley had two children in the car, a 5-year-old girl and an infant.

Byrley had to be extricated from the car with serious injuries. The 5-year-old received serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe the infant suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both kids were reportedly properly restrained.

Zircher was transported to a local hospital for complaint of pain and a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators believe Zircher was attempting to pass a car in a no passing zone as he approached the crest of a hill. That’s where the vehicles collided

Zircher is being cited for driving left of center when not permitted. Additional charges are possible.

SR 227 was closed from 1 p.m. to approximately 3 p.m. as troopers investigated the crash and crews worked to clear the scene.