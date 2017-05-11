× Indianapolis man falls from West Lafayette roof while working, dies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police say an Indianapolis man died Thursday after falling off a roof while working.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was contacted around 9:30 a.m. about the incident at an apartment building on Country Squire Court. First responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim, Alberto Vivanco Dominguez, 34, of Indianapolis, dead.

Dominguez had suffered severe head trauma following the 17 to 18-foot fall from the roof of the two-story building. He was working for an Indianapolis-based roofing company which was contracted to replace the building’s roof.

Dominguez was working with four other employees, but none of them witnesses the fall. No other injuries were reported.

Police say Dominguez was wearing a safety harness, but the safety rope was not attached and had been removed for unknown reasons.

The investigation into Dominguez’s death is ongoing.