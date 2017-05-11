× Indianapolis ‘Purge’ killer to learn sentence Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty in a random killing spree will learn his sentence Thursday.

Johnathan Cruz referenced “The Purge” movie series during a four-day killing spree that resulted in the deaths of three people. Cruz chose his victims at random. In the movie series, people are given a day to commit any crime without prosecution.

Between May 12 and May 15 of 2016, Cruz killed Billy Boyd, Jay Higginbotham and Jose Alberto Ruiz. Prosecutors said he “killed for sport” and had planned to seek the death penalty in the case.

However, Cruz pleaded guilty to three counts of murder last month, sparing him from a death penalty trial. Under the terms of his plea deal, Cruz will receive three consecutive life sentences without parole plus 16 years for armed robbery.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry called the murders “absolutely senseless” and said Cruz would spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Two other people also face charges in the case. Elijah Brooks faces two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Boyd and Higginbotham. Steven Clark has been charged with robbery. Both cases remain pending.