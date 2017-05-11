× Lengthy culvert improvement project to close section of Fall Creek Road

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Thursday that Fall Creek Road, from Kessler Blvd E Drive to Shadeland Avenue will close to through traffic on or after May 15 as a part of DPW culvert project CL-12-001. The road is estimated to be fully open again by July 2017, weather permitting. A map of the project location and detour is included below.

The upcoming closure will allow for the rehabilitation of a culvert near 5500 Fall Creek Road. This comes ahead of DPW project RS-15-403 which will include the resurfacing and striping of Fall Creek Road, from Kessler Blvd E Drive to Shadeland Avenue, later this summer.

During the closure, drivers will be directed towards the following detour routes:

Traveling Northeast on Fall Creek Road: Turn right to head southeast on Kessler Blvd E Drive; turn left to head east on E 56th Street; use the on-ramp at I-465 to head north for Shadeland Ave; continue north on Shadeland Ave until arriving at Fall Creek Road. (See detour map below.)