Mother’s Day at the Indianapolis Zoo offers fun for the whole family

It's all about the moms this weekend at the Indianapolis Zoo. Human moms, and animal moms are all being celebrated. For years, families have given the special Mother's Day event their seal of approval.

"When moms walk in they immediately get a proud mom sticker. There are all sorts of crafts and fun things people can do," said Melanie Laurendine, zoo conservation PR specialist.

Here's one way to save some money during this Mother's Day weekend at the zoo. Keep in mind, ticket prices fluctuate.

"Buy your tickets online in advance and plan for your visit because it will often save you a few dollars compared to the price at the gate," said Laurendine.

On this special weekend, don't forget about another opportunity to make memories and have fun. Kids can make moms a Mother's Day card with the help of the people at the zoo. There's also a fun scavenger hunt.

"During the scavenger hunt, families can go around the zoo and find the zoo moms. If they find six, they can then go to the White River Gardens and get a special prize," said Laurendine.

The zoo is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mother’s Day weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. If you go to the zoo more than just this weekend, you may want to look into a membership which includes your parking, and visiting for a whole year. It also includes special member previews and events, which would also cover this Mother's Day weekend.