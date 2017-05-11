× Pacer’s Summer reading tour to start in June

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will begin their highly-successful Pacers Summer Reading Tour at select Indianapolis Public Library branches in June. The program, produced in partnership with The RoomPlace and the Indianapolis Public Library’s own summer reading program, will tip off on Monday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m., at the Fountain Square Library, 1066 Virginia Ave.

The Pacers tour coincides with the Library’s eight-week Summer Reading Program, Read It & Eat, which provides a fun and rewarding way for children to maintain their reading habits and improve reading skills during the summer months. In all, the tour will run from June through July 31. Follow along at #readeatIndyPL.

As part of the Summer Reading Tour, the Pacers “Read Like A Pro” program, presented by The RoomPlace, will visit 23 Indianapolis Public Library branches for a one-hour Reading TimeOut. Guest readers and other special guests, including members of the Indiana Pacemates and the Pacers All-Star Reading Team, will share their favorite children’s stories with those in attendance. Each child on hand will receive a Pacers Read Like A Pro poster and have the opportunity to win a variety of Pacers prizes.

For more information on the Indianapolis Public Library Summer Reading Program and the Pacers Summer Reading Tour, please call (317) 275-4083.

PACERS SUMMER READING TOUR SCHEDULE

Mon., June 12 2:00 PM Fountain Square Library, 1066 Virginia Ave.

Tues., June 13 10:30 AM East 38th St. Library, 5420 E. 38th St.

Tues., June 13 1:00 PM Decatur Library, 5301 Kentucky Ave.

Wed., June 14 2:00 PM Eagle Branch Library, 3325 Lowry Rd.

Fri., June 16 10:30 AM Franklin Road Library, 5550 S. Franklin Road

Thurs., June 22 10:30 AM Warren Branch, 9701 E. 21st St.

Thurs., June 22 2:00 PM Lawrence Library, 7898 N. Hague Rd.

Mon., June 26 10:30 AM Pike Library, 6525 Zionsville Rd.

Mon., June 26 3:00 PM Haughville Library, 2121 W. Michigan St.

Wed., June 28 10:30 AM Infozone @ The Children’s Museum, 3000 N. Meridian St.

Wed., June 28 1:00 PM Beech Grove Library, 1102 Main St.

Fri., June 30 10:30 AM Flanner House Library, 2424 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St.

Fri., June 30 1:00 PM Wayne Library, 198 S. Girls School Rd.

Thurs., July 6 11:00 AM Learning Curve @ Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

Thurs., July 6 1:30 PM E. Washington St. Branch, 2822 E. Washington St.

Thurs., July 6 3:30 PM Southport Branch, 2630 E. Stop 11 Rd.

Mon., July 10 10:30 AM Nora Library, 8625 Guilford Ave.

Mon., July 10 1:00 PM Spades Park Library, 1801 Nowland Ave.

Wed., July 26 10:30 AM Garfield Park Library, 2502 Shelby St.

Wed., July 26 3:00 PM Glendale Library, 6101 N. Keystone Ave.

Fri., July 28 10:30 AM College Ave. Library, 4180 N. College Ave.

Fri., July 28 1:30 PM Brightwood Library, 2435 N. Sherman Dr.