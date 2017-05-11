× Police: Greensburg couple arrested for home invasion and assault

GREENSBURG, Ind. – Authorities in Greensburg have arrested a man and woman for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a person.

Gregory Powers, 43, and Krista Struehrenberg, 36, were arrested without incident on Monday afternoon in the 500 block of W. Main St., according to police.

Powers and Struehrenberg are accused of attacking a woman, confining her and another individual in a resident, and threatening to kill at least one of them if the incident was reported to authorities.

A resident of the home told police that Powers broke into her friend’s house at around 1 a.m. on Saturday and ordered her and others to sit down.

A woman reportedly told authorities that Powers grabbed her hair and punched her in the hair. He then allegedly tried to gouge her eye out, leading to serious injury.

She then said Struehrenberg allegedly choked her to the point of unconsciousness. The woman reportedly went to police to report the incident on Saturday.

Police said the woman’s eye was swollen nearly shut when she reported the incident. Police said she and another person returned later and recorded and interview of the night’s events.

Powers was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal confinement, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of stalking and two counts of intimidation. All of the charges are felonies.

Struehrenberg was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, criminal confinement, strangulation and two counts of intimidation.

Both suspects appeared in court for their initial hearings Tuesday and pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

A habitual offender sentencing enhancement will be sought by prosecutors due to Powers’ criminal past. Powers was convicted of criminal confinement in 2007 and of theft in 2009 and 2012. All charges in those cases were felonies.

Police in Greensburg say that Powers remains a suspect of multiple arson investigations that have taken place this year.

Powers allegedly admitted to an acquaintance that he set fire to a car April 7, according to statements made in court documents.

Police noted that neither Powers or Struehrenberg are considered suspects in other burglary investigations going on at this time.