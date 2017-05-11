× Police: Lebanon reserve officer stole thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment from department

LEBANON, Ind. – Police arrested a Lebanon reserve officer on theft charges after he allegedly stole equipment from the Lebanon Police Department.

Juan Pimentel-Solano, 30, of Indianapolis, has been charged with two counts of theft, a Level 6 Felony, and one count of theft, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The LPD conducted an internal investigation after equipment owned by the department was found to be missing.

They determined that Pimentel-Solano was a suspect in the case, and a search warrant was issued for his residence. While serving the search warrant, investigators located emergency vehicle lighting and equipment valued at $3,000 that belonged to the LPD.

LPD Chief Tyson Warmoth says Pimentel-Solano was immediately terminated as a reserve police officer. He had been with the department for a little over two years.

“We, as a Department, are so very disappointed with Mr. Pimentel-Solano. He shamed himself, disgraced his badge, disrespected our Department, and broke the trust given to him by the citizens of Lebanon,” Warmoth said.

Pimentel-Solano was booked into the Boone County Jail after his arrest.