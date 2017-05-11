× Police: Son of 90-year-old woman arrested for neglect after leaving mother in room with ‘deplorable conditions’

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Police have confirmed with FOX59 that a son in Hendricks County has been arrested for the alleged neglect of his 90-year-old mother.

Mark Kincaid has been taken into custody Thursday night and charged with neglect of a dependent after authorities checked out at a Lizton residence on Monday.

The suspect’s mother was reportedly found half on/half off of a mattress in her bedroom, a room which was described as in deplorable conditions.

She had been reportedly been in that position for approximately 6 weeks, according to police.

The mother’s condition is unknown at this time.