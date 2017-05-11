× Police: Woman standing in street shot on east side early Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot while standing outside early Thursday morning.

According to officers at the scene, the woman was shot once in the 4700 block of Calhoun Street on the east side. Police said gunfire also struck a nearby vehicle, leaving two bullet holes. Police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m.

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital and was talking to investigators about what happened. Investigators said it’s possible the shooting may have been a drive-by, but they couldn’t confirm that.

Police don’t have any concrete information for a suspect description at this time. Detectives were canvassing the area to get more information from any possible witnesses.