Second Lady Karen Pence gives FOX59 an exclusive tour of Vice President’s home

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence recently welcomed FOX59 into their new Washington D.C. home.

The second lady gave Fanchon Stinger a rare glimpse at what a normal morning is like at Number One Observatory Circle. Unlike the White House, the home is not normally open for tours.

Our tour started in the grand formal entrance, where the couple greets guests like the President of Ireland and his wife.

We were then led into dining room, where Mrs. Pence explained how she honored some of the Hoosiers that have also called the house their home, former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife Marilyn. Mrs. Pence says she decided to decorate the main floor based on chairs left behind by the Quayles.

“I was talking to Marilyn Quayle and I said ‘we still have those chairs, so we will take that same fabric that you picked and use it to coordinate the first floor,’” said Karen Pence.

The First Lady went on to show us the sun room where the Vice President and his staff often hold morning briefings. She even gave a tour of her favorite area of the home – a wraparound porch.

Mrs. Pence showcased a watercolor painting that she’d done of the home. She hopes to use it for gifts and note cards for the second family. She says she has painted a picture of every home they’ve lived in.

When asked what she plans to leave in the historic home, Pence said she was unsure, but they did just have some Indiana bees delivered, so that’s a start.

The tour didn’t end there. Mrs. Pence sat down to speak candidly about life after the election, the transition and her Mother’s Day message to Hoosiers. You can catch part two of her interview on FOX59 at 10 on Friday.