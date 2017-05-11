Statewide silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old Fountaintown man
FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. – Police are investigating the disappearance of an 87-year-old male from Fountaintown man and have issued a statewide silver alert.
Ellis Narmore Jr. is 5’8”, 158 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen Thursday at around 6 p.m. in Fountaintown and is believed to be in danger.
Narmore Jr. was last seen wearing a white collar shirt with black cardigan style sweater, black or brown pants and black shoes.
He is believed to be driving a Blue 2001 Dodge Caravan, with Indiana plate UEP559.
If you have any information on Ellis Narmore Jr., contact the Indiana State Police by calling 317-899-8577 or 911.