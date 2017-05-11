× Wet pattern finally ending; A 6-day dry spell will bring warmest of 2017

WET PATTERN ENDING We are declaring that this wet pattern is ending! Past 15 days have produced 8.78″ of rain-that’s 60% of ALL the Spring 2017 rainfall.

The SOGGY weather has produced the wettest MAY in 56 years to date! Spring 2017 rainfall is nearing 6″ above normal making this the 5th wettest Spring thru May 11.

The last of the rain will diminish by 8 pm and starting Friday we are forecasting a spell of 6 straight dry days!

WELCOME PATTERN CHANGE UNDERWAY

Pattern changes are underway starting tonight! I’m posting below the current upper-air pattern compared to the forecast for next week. Warmer and drier!