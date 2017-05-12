After youth violence, leaders search for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-Indianapolis police hope they are one step closer to finding whoever shot three Warren Central High School students last weekend, including a standout football player.

Authorities have released new surveillance images of two persons of interest who investigators say were seen running away from a strip center where the shooting happened.

17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alfaro was killed, while 18-year-old football player Dijon Anderson was critically injured, along with 19-year-old Darius Moore, who was injured, too.

“My heart dropped, I didn’t know what to do,” said Christa Frazier, the mother of Anderson, “I didn’t know where to go.”

She’s now hoping for an end to the violence, along with others in the community.

“It hurts me, it pains me,” said community youth advocate Shane Shepherd, “but unless we get in front of it, getting behind it ain’t [sic] going to do nothing for us.”

Shepherd started a program called “B4UFall” aimed at keeping youth away from violence and crime. Friday night at Northwest High School, concerned parents joined youth and community leaders to figure how to stop teen violence in the city.

“I really want to connect with parents of teens,” said Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Dr. David Hampton (D), “get them involved in the community and get them involved in these types of events.”

Leaders say as we head towards summer, now is the time to get teens on the right track.

“[IMPD] Chief Roach and I and other city leaders are meeting…to try to find activities for our teens to be involved in,” said Hampton.