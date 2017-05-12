× All the information you need for Saturday’s Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – With the weather turning the page, it’s time for the first big concert to kickoff summer at Klipsch.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers make their return to Klipsch, playing there for the first time since June of 2013.

It’s part of their 40th anniversary tour, and will be the first outdoor venue played in the tour.

Klipsch would like to remind attendees that to expect delays because it’s a sold out show. Below is all the information you need for Saturday’s show.

Joe Walsh is opening and will go on at approximately 8 p.m. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will go on at around 9:30 p.m.

The following items are permitted:

Backpacks (searched)

Purses (searched)

Binoculars

Bug Spray

Blankets and Tarps

Cameras

Food (1 gallon clear bag)

Short beach style lawn chairs (cannot exceed 9″ from ground)

Small umbrellas (36″ or smaller)

Water bottles (1 liter/per guest and factory sealed)

The following items are not permitted:

Selfie Sticks

iPads

Tablets

Knives

Chains

Tall camping chairs

Signage

Important Reminders: