Child in grave condition after being pulled from north side retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after an autistic child was found in a north side retention pond late Thursday night.

Police were dispatched to the 8400 block of Devonshire Court on reports of a missing child shortly after 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived they located the family in need. The family only spoke French, however one of the first responders was bilingual and was able to communicate with the family to find out what was wrong.

The family notified authorities that their 3-year-old was missing. A short time later police say they found the child face down in the nearby retention pond.

The child was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in grave condition.

Police say he was able to open the back door of the 1st floor apartment and wandered towards the pond.

Police say they do not believe foul play was involved.