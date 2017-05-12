× Colts finalize changes in front office

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ roster isn’t the only portion of the organization enduring an offseason of change.

First-year general manager Chris Ballard has put his stamp on the front office, announcing the hiring of five individuals to his personnel department.

The additions:

Ed Dodds and Rex Hogan as co-vice president of player personnel.

Morocco Brown as director of scouting.

Kyle Childress as college scouting coordinator.

Brian Decker as player personnel strategist.

“I have a familiarity with a lot of these guys,’’ Ballard said on a Thursday appearance on 1070 The Fan’s The Ride with JMV. “I know how they work and know how they think and know what type of people they are, and that’s important. You want to have the right people in the building that don’t have egos, that aren’t afraid to challenge, that don’t get their feelings hurt when you disagree in a room.

“That’s what we were able to put together.’’

The arrival of the five follows the departure of Jimmy Raye III, vice president of football operations; T.J. McCreight, director of college scouting; and scouts Brandon Brown and Ahmad Russell.

Ballard and Dodds were together briefly at Texas A&M-Kingsville in 2000, while Hogan and Brown were with Chicago when Ballard was part of the Bears’ personnel staff. Childress and Ballard worked together in Kansas City the last two seasons.

Dodds has been in the NFL for 13 years, the last 10 with the Seattle Seahawks. He was the team’s senior personnel executive the last two seasons under general manager John Schneider.

Hogan’s 14-year NFL career includes serving as the senior director of college scouting with the New York Jets the last years. Prior to that, he was with the Chicago Bears for 12 seasons.

Brown has been in the NFL 16 seasons and comes to Indy after serving as vice president of player personnel with Cleveland in 2014-15. He was director of pro personnel for the Washington Redskins from 2008-13.

Childress’ seven years in the NFL included the past two seasons in Kansas City as senior assistant to the head coach.

Decker, a former Army Green Beret, was the Cleveland Browns’ player personnel strategist from 2014-15. He retired from the military after 22 years of service.