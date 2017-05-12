× David Letterman returns home to help announce Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s renewed support for military charity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – David Letterman is back home again in Indiana.

He was at IMS Friday to help announce the renewed commitment of his racing team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, to the Turns for Troops charity program.

This year, United Rentals has partnered with the team and will donate $50 to SoldierStrong for every lap Graham Rahal completes during the entire 2017 IndyCar season.

SoldierStrong applies donations toward the purchase of state-of-the-art medical technologies and implementation of educational programs that benefit injured veterans across the country.

Last year, United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing first partnered on the Turns for Troops program and raised more than $100,000 for SoldierStrong.

David Letterman was involved with a press conference to help announce the renewed partnership, and as always, provided some laughs.

Check out Letterman up to his old tricks by cough-bombing Graham Rahal’s interview with our own Tricia Whitaker.