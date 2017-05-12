× IMPD releases images of two persons of interest in connection with shooting of Warren Central students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has released images of two people of interest they believe are connected to the fatal shooting of a Warren Central student and shooting of two other students.

They are wanted for questioning by police.

Person #1 is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, wearing a white hoodie, blue coat with white stripes down the sleeves, black pants, and black and white flip flops.

Person #2 is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a dark blue or black hoodie with “GAP” in blue and white letters on the front, red shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

The pair were last seen running west and then south around the west end of the strip mall near the shooting.

If you have information, it is asked that you contact Police at 317-327-3749.