Indy racing fans ready for Grand Prix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Racing fans from across the globe were ecstatic to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Friday as crews prepare for the Verizon Indy Car Series Grand Prix.

“The first time back every year, it’s the same feeling over and over,” racing fan David Osborn said. “It’s like getting chills.”

“I just can’t wait to get back. Soon as the race day is over, I’m ready to come back again next year. I can’t wait for May to come,” race fan Phil Miller said. “This is the best month of the year.”

Teams took the track starting at 9:15 a.m. Friday and the day ended with the first of two Indy Lights races this weekend.

Fans enjoyed several new offerings at the IMS this year including new infield camping options and a new gift store near the pagoda.

“This is a great opportunity again for this city to celebrate what a great city it is,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “The Indy 500 last year sold out because of the community, not really because of what we did, but because of the way the community was and we feel that again.”

Boles said he’s excited for Saturday’s Grand Prix to let Indianapolis racing fans see a different side of the drivers.

“We know them in Indy for the oval, but a lot of people just know what they do on the road course and for us to have an opportunity to see them sort of up close and personal here is really great," Boles said.

The gates open at IMS Saturday morning for the Grand Prix at 7:30 a.m. The Grand Prix race begins at 3:50 p.m. To see a full list of events scheduled at the track Saturday click here.