Lawrence man receives 50-year sentence in murder of 9-month-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Lawrence man learned his sentence Friday for his role in the 2014 murder of his then-girlfriend’s 9-month-old daughter.

In November 2016, a jury found Corey Bullock guilty on charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent. After a hung jury and mistrial on the murder charge, the case was retried in March and he was found guilty.

Bullock was sentenced to 50 years. Of those 50 years, 46 will be spent at the Indiana Department of Corrections and four will be spent on community corrections home detention. He will have to wear a GPS tracker. He also gets about two and a half years (893 days) of credit for time spent in jail.

The infant died on Oct. 2, 2014, less than two days after she was discovered in cardiac arrest by medics responding to a 911 call.

The investigation revealed that at least four people noticed injuries on Aiva McGee, but no one sought help until days later when the little girl stopped breathing, court records state. Bruises covered her head and legs. She had a large scabbed wound on her skull.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

“We were committed to attain justice for Aiva McGee,” Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry commented. “The deputy prosecutors and investigators involved in this case are to be commended for their work in trying this case not once, but twice, and ultimately obtaining the murder conviction for this defenseless victim’s senseless death.”

The child’s mother, Apryl Hammer, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to neglect of a dependent for failing to get medical attention for the child.

Hammer cooperated with prosecutors in Bullock’s case and will receive a 30-year sentence, as per the plea deal. She will serve 20 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and will receive a 10-year suspended sentence.

Following her release, she will serve two years of probation.