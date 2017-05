× Man dies after stabbing in front of Dollar Tree store in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A man died after being stabbed Thursday night in Kokomo.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in front of the Dollar Tree store located at 931 and Southway.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was flown to Indianapolis and later died from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.