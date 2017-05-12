INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Brilliant and beautiful with a big, kind heart, but now she is gone. 22-year-old Alison Collins was laid to rest this week after overdosing on heroin. Angela speaks with her parents about why they want you to "run for Ali."
Parents share message after daughter’s heroin overdose
