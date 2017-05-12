Second Lady Karen Pence sits down with FOX59 to talk transitioning from Indiana to Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Unlike the Governor's Residence in Indiana and the White House which both offer public tours, the Naval Observatory, that is the official Residence of the Vice President, does not. Visitors must be invited.

The Vice President and Second Lady often host world leaders, special guests, and friends at their home.

After a private tour of the historic home, Second Lady Karen Pence sits down with Fox 59's Fanchon Stinger and talks openly about the transition from Indiana to Washington DC, life after the election, why the recent Asia trip was so personal, the criticism, and her Mother's Day message to Hoosier Moms.

“It’s like I don’t really think it’s hit us…I keep thinking we’re going to go back to Indiana next week," said the Second Lady when asked how the transition is going.

While the Vice President gets a cook, the Second Lady said she still cooks her own meals and does her own laundry.

The Pences are empty-nesters, but keep close tabs on their three adult children. At home now, is their cats, Pickle and Oreo...and one famous bunny.

Marlon Bundo, or the BOTUS, has become famous on social media. Check him out below.

Mrs. Pence sends warms wishes to Indiana saying, "Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful moms in Indiana."