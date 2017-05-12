Sunshine is back and temperatures are heating up!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! A low pressure system sitting to our south will keep some clouds over the area today. But high pressure builds in over the weekend bringing us full sunshine!

The weather is looking great for Grand Prix practice today! Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and it will be partly sunny with temperatures in the lower 50s. Highs today a little cooler, topping out in the mid 60s.

High pressure dominates our weather for the next several days, keeping us sunny and dry! Temperatures are also heating up into the 80s for next week!