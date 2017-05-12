Win a pair of tickets to Zoobilation!
The June 9 event sold out in just under two hours after tickets went on sale in early February.
Zoobilation is billed as the state’s largest and most anticipated black-tie fundraiser. It falls on the second Friday of June each year. The premium experience runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. while the event itself takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Guests wear animal-inspired formalwear and enjoy an evening of food and drinks from dozens of the area’s most popular restaurants, all set amid the zoo’s animals and exhibits. Guests must be 21 or older.
Money raised from the event goes to help the zoo advance its animal conservation mission.
