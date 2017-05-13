× Pole-sitter Will Power wins IndyCar Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS — Will Power won the IndyCar Grand Prix on Saturday for his first victory of the season, leading 61 of 85 laps and easily holding off Scott Dixon on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Power gave Team Penske its third straight victory this season and third in a row on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. The Australian also won the inaugural event in 2015.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was third, more than 12 seconds behind Power. Simon Pagenaud finished fourth, and Helio Castroneves faded to fifth.

Power was virtually untouchable all weekend. After winning the pole Friday in a track-record time, he only surrendered the lead twice Saturday _ both after pit stops. He has 30 career victories.