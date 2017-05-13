× A warm and dry stretch is expected into next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been beautiful weather today with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Mother’s Day will prove the same but warmer. Temperatures tonight will fall to the upper 50s with a clear sky and a light west wind.

Temperatures on Sunday will climb to near 80 degrees so if you’re heading out with mom, plan on having your sunglasses and a way to keep cool! There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower in far eastern Indiana in the afternoon.

Sunshine will continue into Tuesday as high pressure has a firm grip on central Indiana. Temperatures are forecast to climb to the mid-80s by Tuesday. Wednesday will bring a partly cloudy sky and the warmest of the week and year with highs in the upper 80s.

The ridge of high pressure will finally break down into Wednesday night and Thursday as a trough of low pressure approaches. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday and the weekend. However, it’s still forecast to be warm with highs in the 80s! –Danielle Dozier