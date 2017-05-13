× Indiana secretary of state named to voter fraud commission

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has been named to a federal commission charged with reviewing alleged voter fraud and suppression.

Lawson said in a statement Friday that she is honored to be part of the newly created Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which is set to report to President Donald Trump by 2018.

She says voting is “the foundation of our republic” and it is critical to ensure the results of elections are accurate.

Trump has alleged that millions voted illegally in the 2016 election and has vowed to investigate voter fraud.

Lawson will be joined on the bipartisan panel by one other Republican and two Democrats. Vice President Mike Pence will serve as chair and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will be vice chair.