× Perfect weather for the Grand Prix and Mother’s Day!

Happy Saturday! The weather couldn’t be better for the Indy Car Grand Prix today! Lots of sunshine, light winds and seasonal temperatures in the lower 70s!

High pressure will dominate our weather the next few days, giving us several rain free days.

Temperatures are heating up for Mother’s Day, climbing into the upper 70s!

Next week brings a stretch of 80 degree days! We stay dry through the middle of the week with rain chances holding off until Thursday.