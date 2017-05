Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Behind every big idea lies a problem. For stylist Emma Hostetter, the big idea came from cold weather preventing her daughter from wearing an expensive dress to an outdoor party.

That disappointment spawned the idea for "The Borrowed Boutique," a concept that is changing how parents shop, all while giving back to others.

Emma stopped by our studio to show us some of the items available for rent and to tell us more about how The Borrowed Boutique works.