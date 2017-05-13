× Woman shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officers responded to a person shot on the near southeast side late Friday night.

Around midnight, officers arrived to find a woman shot in the arm at a different location while sitting in her pick up truck.

The woman drove to a friend’s house on Kelly Street on the southeast side.

She was taken to Eskanazi hospital in good condition.

The motive and the suspect of the shooting are unknown.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.