Couples get engaged after skydiving in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – Love was in the air in central Indiana over the weekend.

Two couples got engaged after jumping 13,000 feet at Skydive Indianapolis Saturday.

Russell Clark and Jessica Chesney of McCordsville had known each other for 15 years before their engagement.

Jessica had always talked about skydiving, but she needed someone to go with her. Russell thought this would be the perfect opportunity to make it happen and surprise her with a ring.

Now, the couple plans to celebrate every anniversary with a skydive.

Christian Drake of Greenwood also took the opportunity to pop the question to his girlfriend Emily Blythe.

“When you propose to someone, it’s the biggest jump you make in your life, it’s a big commitment. It’s exciting, it’s frightening, you just got to do it. Jumping out of a plane and proposals, they just go hand in hand. It’s a perfect metaphor and it made it extremely real,” said Christian.

Skydive Indianapolis is located at the Frankfort Municipal Airport, just 30 minutes north of Indy off I-65, and just south of Lafayette. Click here for more info.