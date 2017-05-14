Family of murdered roller derby player pleads for answers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The family of a local man killed in a mysterious murder is continuing to plead for information that breaks the case. Thirty-one year old Kobi Walden was found shot to death behind an apartment complex earlier this month. On Saturday his family and roller derby teammates honored his life.

Since the moment she got word that her brother had been murdered, Kala Klein says life has felt like a nightmare.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Klein, “he was here one minute and he was gone the next.”

Walden’s body was found by fisherman behind his south side apartment complex on May 1. Since then, there has been little information as to who killed him and why, leaving his family and his roller derby teammates to wonder and grieve.

“He was an amazing teammate and it wasn’t just on the track, he was an amazing teammate in life,” said fellow roller derby enthusiast Steve Haldeman. He was there Saturday to honor Walden’s life at the roller derby track where they all used to compete together for the race city rebels.

“They all loved him and loved being around him and he was a force on the track and motivated them,” said Klein, “and I knew all these things because he was all that to me too.”

Several people at the event said while an arrest in this case won’t bring Walden back, it will bring some closure to his friends and family. If you have any information, you’re asked to call IMPD.