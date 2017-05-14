× Honest Company recalls baby wipes due to possible mold contamination

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Honest Company is recalling some of their baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

The products were sold throughout the U.S. and Canada. They were also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Sets and Baby Arrival Gift Sets.

The following are the affected product’s configurations, according to a notice on the company’s website:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

“We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” the company said on Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution, The Honest Company has decided to voluntarily recall certain lots of this product.”

To see whether you have an affected lot, please enter your lot number in the search field on this website.

Consumers may return affected products to their point of purchase for a full refund.