IN Focus: POTUS, VP deal with fallout from Comey firing

INDIANAPOLIS - What does the fallout from FBI director James Comey's firing mean for our country, and what are the implications here in Indiana?

In the video above, Dan Spehler and Matt Smith have the latest on this week's shocking news from the nation's capital, the political ramifications for President Trump and Vice President Pence, and the search for a new FBI director.

As of Wednesday morning, John Pistole’s name had been floated among the top contenders, according to numerous national media reports from outlets including CNN, USA Today and Fox News.

Despite the early buzz, Pistole was not among the four candidates who interviewed with Justice Department officials on Saturday, and was not included on a short list of potential finalists reportedly under consideration.

Pistole, a former deputy director at the FBI and head of the TSA, is president of Anderson University. Through an assistant, he declined all interview requests Wednesday.

During his tenure at the FBI, Pistole led counter-terrorism efforts.

In an interview with FOX 59 in May 2015, shortly after taking over at Anderson, Pistole said he maintains his security clearance in Washington and vast array of contacts within the agency.

“I am also doing some work on some advisory committees, advisory panels,” he said at the time which includes meetings with Homeland Security officials.

Pistole, who grew up near and graduated from Anderson University, helped oversee two dozen policy changes at the TSA focused on counterterrorism.