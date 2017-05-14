× Perfect sunny day ahead for Mother’s Day!

We have a beautiful Sunday on the way, perfect for Mother’s Day! High pressure remains in control of our weather keeping us sunny and dry.

Temperatures this afternoon will run nearly 10 degrees above normal, reaching into the lower 80s!

With the sunshine and dry conditions also comes higher pollen counts for the next several days.

Afternoon highs continue to climb, even hitting the upper 80s on Wednesday! High pressure shifts out of the area as a front moves into the state late this week. The front will return showers and thunderstorms to the area.