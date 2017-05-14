× Summer-like warmth sticks around through much of the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Sunday afternoon! It’s been a beautiful day with sunshine and warmth. Highs today topped out in the low 80s and it felt more like summer. It was a great day to get outside for Mother’s Day. It will be dry and warm this evening if you still have plans!

Tonight, expect a low down to near 60 degrees with a mostly clear sky and light southeast winds.

Monday will be another day where you’ll need the sunglasses. We’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs back to the low 80s with light south winds.

It will turn more breezy Tuesday and Wednesday but we’ll still be under the influence of high pressure so it will be sunny Tuesday and partly cloudy Wednesday. Those days will be the warmest of the week with highs in the upper 80s.

The pattern begins to break down into Thursday as an upper-level low pressure approaches. Rain and t-storm chances will arrive Wednesday night. As a series of upper-level waves move through, the chances for rain and t-storms will be in the forecast through the weekend. While we’ll have t-storm chances, it is still forecast to be rather warm with temperatures in the upper 70s next weekend. –Danielle