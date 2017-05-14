× Three vehicle crash on I-70 kills four people

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Late Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police and Vigo County emergency agencies responded to a three vehicle crash on I-70 near the four mile marker.

The crash involved two semis and one car. There were three fatalities in the car and one fatality in a tractor-trailer driver.

The four fatalities were found dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, fire department units and tow recovery units were working on a small tracto-trailer brake fire on the eastbound should of I-70.

As a result, traffic was slow, for the units working on the scene when suddenly an semi going eastbound failed to slow down and struck a car, forcing the car into the back of another semi.

During the initial crash, the car burst into flames. The occupants were deceased at the scene.

The semi driver who failed to slow down was also pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The second semi driver was not injured.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Troopers believe the three occupants of the car may be from Indiana and the deceased semi driver may be from Michigan.

Eastbound lanes of 1-70 were closed after the crash. It will likely be early morning when the eastbound lanes are open.

The crash is being investigated by ISP.