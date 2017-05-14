× UPDATE: Officials identify four victims killed in Vigo County I-70 crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — Late Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Police and Vigo County emergency agencies responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-70 near mile marker four.

Three people were found dead at the scene as a result of the crash that involved two semis and one car. Three of the deceased were in the car and one was a tractor-trailer driver. The second semi driver was not injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, fire department units and tow recovery units were working on a small tractor-trailer brake fire on the eastbound shoulder of I-70, which slowed traffic. That’s when an eastbound semi reportedly failed to slow down and struck a car, forcing it into the back of another semi.

The identities of the victims were released Monday:

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Jeffrey D. Kolkman, 38, of Jenison, Michigan.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Brian E. Lee, 48, of West Terre Haute.

Lee’s son, 23-year-old Aaron M. Lee, died in the front passenger seat.

Stephanie Swaim, 45, of Brazil, Indiana, died in a rear seat.

All four victims died on impact, according to Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed after the crash. The incident is being investigated by state police.