Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–Metro Police are searching for a van believed to be responsible for a deadly hit and run on Indianapolis’s near north side Saturday night.

At around 9:45 p.m. police say a woman crossing the street near 24th Street and Illinois St. was hit by a vehicle traveling down the one-way road. The driver, reportedly drove off without stopping, leaving the woman to die at the scene.

“Why does a street with so many lights out, you know, you would think people would see people going across the street,” said Tihesha George who lives in the area, “it’s really nerve-wracking to see it.”

Metro Police say the suspect vehicle is a white older Chevrolet or GMC van with possible headlight or front end damage. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on Fall Creek Road heading away from 24th Street and Illinois St.

“”It’s heartless, it’s really heartless,” George added as she stood watching police at the crime scene, “this is somebody’s mother, auntie, sister, you know? At least have the decency to stop and see if she’s okay and at least get help.”

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver can contact Indianapolis Metro Police Department.