67-year-old man rescued from tree after suffering injury while trimming

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued from a 67-year-old man from a tree on the south side.

Fire officials say the man was trimming the tree in the 1200 block of Smoketree Drive when he suffered a “significant injury” from a limb.

Crews were able to safely bring the man to the ground by approximately 2:39 p.m. He was then transported to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

67 year old male Victim Rescued & safely brought to ground at 2:39 pm 🚒 Transported in serious condition to #IUMethodist @IndianapolisEMS 🚑 pic.twitter.com/KZq0SPpEj1 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) May 15, 2017

