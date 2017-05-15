× Air quality alert in effect Monday and Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! An Air Quality Alert, or Knozone Action Day, has been declared for Indianapolis and several other counties in central Indiana both Monday and Tuesday. Ground-level ozone may become an issue as temperatures soar to the 80s.

Tonight temperatures will only fall to the low 60s with a clear sky and light south, southeast winds.

Tuesday will bring highs in the mid to upper 80s with breezy south, southwest winds developing.

Wednesday looks dry as temperatures go up to the upper 80s with strong south, southwest winds. Have a way to keep cool these next few days as summer-like warmth continues.

A trough of low pressure will move in Wednesday night and Thursday leading to shower and t-storm chances. Storm chances will continue into the weekend as a front stalls around the area and several upper-air disturbances move across. –Danielle Dozier