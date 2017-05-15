Ball State students in mourning after beloved ‘gum tree’ is chopped down
MUNCIE, Ind. – First the demolition of LaFollette Complex, and now the destruction of the beloved gum tree?! It’s been a rough couple of months for Ball Stat students as another iconic landmark is no more.
The “gum tree” stood as a weird tradition / form of art for more than a decade near Bracken Library on the west side of the Emens Auditorium parking garage. Essentially, it was a place where students could put their chewed up gum.
But over the weekend, the tree was chopped down. Students were distraught to see a stump where the tree once was.
Ball State University spokesperson Joan Todd told the IndyStar that the tree was chopped down to make room for a new “walking mall.” She said the plans for the walking mall were publicly approved by the board.
A master plan shows a new pedestrian and bicycle path between the east side of campus and the recreation center.