Ball State students in mourning after beloved ‘gum tree’ is chopped down

MUNCIE, Ind. – First the demolition of LaFollette Complex, and now the destruction of the beloved gum tree?! It’s been a rough couple of months for Ball Stat students as another iconic landmark is no more.

The “gum tree” stood as a weird tradition / form of art for more than a decade near Bracken Library on the west side of the Emens Auditorium parking garage. Essentially, it was a place where students could put their chewed up gum.

But over the weekend, the tree was chopped down. Students were distraught to see a stump where the tree once was.

Ball state performing the most sacrilegious act in history and cutting the gum tree down #RIP #MakeBallStateGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/7hsUdfTrxP — The Real Padrino (@SGorsage) May 14, 2017

Ball State University spokesperson Joan Todd told the IndyStar that the tree was chopped down to make room for a new “walking mall.” She said the plans for the walking mall were publicly approved by the board.

A master plan shows a new pedestrian and bicycle path between the east side of campus and the recreation center.