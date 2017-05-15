Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with a chocolate chip skillet cookie

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Yield: Makes 1 large skillet cookie

Ingredients

  • 2 and 1/4 cups flour (281.25 grams)
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 cup Challenge salted butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup brown sugar (207 grams)
  • 1 (3.4 oz) package instant vanilla pudding
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit; prepare cast iron skillet and set aside
  2. Combine flour and baking soda in medium bowl and set aside.
  3. In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until light and fuffy.
  4. Add instant vanilla pudding package and beat until well blended.
  5. Mix in eggs and vanilla.
  6. Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture until just incorporated.
  7. Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula.
  8. Bake for about 30 minutes.
  9. Remove from oven and cool about 10 minutes before serving with scoop of ice cream.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen