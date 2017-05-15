Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with a chocolate chip skillet cookie

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
Yield: Makes 1 large skillet cookie
Ingredients
- 2 and 1/4 cups flour (281.25 grams)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 cup Challenge salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup brown sugar (207 grams)
- 1 (3.4 oz) package instant vanilla pudding
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit; prepare cast iron skillet and set aside
- Combine flour and baking soda in medium bowl and set aside.
- In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until light and fuffy.
- Add instant vanilla pudding package and beat until well blended.
- Mix in eggs and vanilla.
- Slowly add flour mixture to butter mixture until just incorporated.
- Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula.
- Bake for about 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool about 10 minutes before serving with scoop of ice cream.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen