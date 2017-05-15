× Colts sign fourth-round pick Zach Banner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued to chip away at their eight-player draft class Monday by signing offensive tackle Zach Banner.

Financial terms were not immediately available, but Banner is in line for a four-year contract worth approximately $2.9 million under the NFL’s rookie wage scale.

Last week the Colts signed second-round pick Quincy Wilson and fifth-rounders Nate Hairston and Anthony Walker.

Still unsigned are first-round pick Malik Hooker, third-round pick Tarell Basham and fourth-rounders Marlon Mack and Grover Stewart.