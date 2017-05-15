× Escaped Henry County inmate apprehended during traffic stop in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – An escaped inmate was apprehended by Delaware County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on I-69 Monday night.

Police say 43-year-old Delmar Gabbard escaped the Henry County Transition Center at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say Gabbard was being escorted by a guard as he was about to get ice out of a machine. He reportedly started towards the machine but then ran past and fled the facility.

Acting on a tip, a Delaware County investigator in an unmarked vehicle reportedly observed Gabbard leaving a home in Daleville. The officer followed the vehicle southbound on the interstate, where a marked patrol vehicle performed the stop.

The sheriff’s office believes Gabbard was trying to get to Indianapolis to hideout.